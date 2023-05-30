Sharda Ispat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.93 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.93 crore in March 2023 up 20.23% from Rs. 34.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 up 44.75% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2022.

Sharda Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2022.

Sharda Ispat shares closed at 68.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -5.69% over the last 12 months.