Shankara Buildi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 618.33 crore, down 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.33 crore in March 2021 down 3.76% from Rs. 642.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021 up 9.92% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.26 crore in March 2021 down 2.18% from Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2020.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2020.

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 455.60 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.13% returns over the last 6 months and 50.04% over the last 12 months.