MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shankara Buildi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 618.33 crore, down 3.76% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shankara Building Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.33 crore in March 2021 down 3.76% from Rs. 642.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021 up 9.92% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.26 crore in March 2021 down 2.18% from Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2020.

Shankara Buildi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2020.

Close

Shankara Buildi shares closed at 455.60 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.13% returns over the last 6 months and 50.04% over the last 12 months.

Shankara Building Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations618.33540.44642.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations618.33540.44642.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----2.95
Purchase of Traded Goods554.54542.70608.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.79-43.48-12.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.837.109.77
Depreciation3.314.083.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.659.5117.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2220.5414.00
Other Income-0.272.012.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9522.5516.59
Interest5.165.216.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7917.349.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.7917.349.85
Tax3.011.962.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7815.387.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7815.387.08
Equity Share Capital22.8522.8522.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.416.733.10
Diluted EPS3.416.733.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.416.733.10
Diluted EPS3.416.733.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shankara Buildi #Shankara Building Products
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey