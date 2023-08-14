English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.59 crore, down 52.37% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 410.59 crore in June 2023 down 52.37% from Rs. 862.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2023 down 42.87% from Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2023 down 48.54% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022.

    SEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

    SEL shares closed at 17.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 25.27% over the last 12 months.

    SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations410.59919.30862.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations410.59919.30862.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods296.50774.61767.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks87.8461.121.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.871.711.50
    Depreciation0.300.350.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.1170.6980.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9610.8210.34
    Other Income3.542.600.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5013.4210.91
    Interest0.612.521.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.8910.909.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.8910.909.35
    Tax1.482.503.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.418.405.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.418.405.96
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.360.25
    Diluted EPS0.150.360.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.360.25
    Diluted EPS0.150.360.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. #SEL
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!