SEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.59 crore, down 52.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.59 crore in June 2023 down 52.37% from Rs. 862.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2023 down 42.87% from Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2023 down 48.54% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022.

SEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

SEL shares closed at 17.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 25.27% over the last 12 months.