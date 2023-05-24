Seamec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.84 crore, up 47.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.84 crore in March 2023 up 47.54% from Rs. 85.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 201.47% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.58 crore in March 2023 down 12.13% from Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022.
Seamec shares closed at 710.80 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.12% returns over the last 6 months and -34.33% over the last 12 months.
|Seamec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.84
|100.68
|85.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.84
|100.68
|85.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.92
|19.04
|16.10
|Depreciation
|31.44
|24.47
|24.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.06
|61.85
|52.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-4.68
|-7.53
|Other Income
|-1.28
|1.54
|12.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.86
|-3.14
|5.11
|Interest
|1.20
|2.20
|2.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.06
|-5.34
|2.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.06
|-5.34
|2.55
|Tax
|-2.41
|-3.68
|-2.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.65
|-1.66
|4.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.65
|-1.66
|4.89
|Minority Interest
|-0.18
|-0.11
|-0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.83
|-1.77
|4.76
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.00
|-0.70
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.00
|-0.70
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.00
|-0.70
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.00
|-0.70
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited