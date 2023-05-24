English
    Seamec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.84 crore, up 47.54% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.84 crore in March 2023 up 47.54% from Rs. 85.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 201.47% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.58 crore in March 2023 down 12.13% from Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022.

    Seamec shares closed at 710.80 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.12% returns over the last 6 months and -34.33% over the last 12 months.

    Seamec
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.84100.6885.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.84100.6885.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9219.0416.10
    Depreciation31.4424.4724.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.0661.8552.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.58-4.68-7.53
    Other Income-1.281.5412.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.86-3.145.11
    Interest1.202.202.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.06-5.342.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.06-5.342.55
    Tax-2.41-3.68-2.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.65-1.664.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.65-1.664.89
    Minority Interest-0.18-0.11-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.83-1.774.76
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.00-0.701.92
    Diluted EPS-2.00-0.701.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.00-0.701.92
    Diluted EPS-2.00-0.701.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

