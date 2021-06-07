Seamec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.87 crore, up 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.87 crore in March 2021 up 0.69% from Rs. 96.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2021 down 22.42% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2021 down 5.25% from Rs. 39.21 crore in March 2020.

Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.95 in March 2020.

Seamec shares closed at 472.10 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)