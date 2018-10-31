Schneider Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 319.15 crore, up 18.32% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 319.15 crore in September 2018 up 18.32% from Rs. 269.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.19 crore in September 2018 down 149.07% from Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2018 down 136.67% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2017.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 108.10 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.04% returns over the last 6 months and -14.71% over the last 12 months.