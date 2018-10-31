Schneider Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 319.15 crore, up 18.32% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 319.15 crore in September 2018 up 18.32% from Rs. 269.73 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.19 crore in September 2018 down 149.07% from Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2018 down 136.67% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2017.
Schneider Infra shares closed at 108.10 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.04% returns over the last 6 months and -14.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|319.15
|343.32
|269.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|319.15
|343.32
|269.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|232.15
|239.08
|199.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.82
|1.69
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.36
|5.79
|-12.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.57
|45.67
|45.20
|Depreciation
|6.69
|7.05
|6.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.78
|28.96
|42.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.22
|15.08
|-12.96
|Other Income
|2.93
|4.85
|13.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.29
|19.93
|0.57
|Interest
|10.96
|10.58
|11.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.25
|9.35
|-10.92
|Exceptional Items
|-6.94
|-1.68
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.19
|7.67
|-10.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.19
|7.67
|-10.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.19
|7.67
|-10.92
|Equity Share Capital
|47.82
|47.82
|47.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.32
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.32
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.32
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.32
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited