SBEC Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore, down 18.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.11% from Rs. 147.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.87 crore in September 2022 down 746.54% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 down 223.37% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 23.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.