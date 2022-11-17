English
    SBEC Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore, down 18.11% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.11% from Rs. 147.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.87 crore in September 2022 down 746.54% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 down 223.37% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2021.

    SBEC Sugars shares closed at 23.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.

    SBEC Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.54165.51147.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.54165.51147.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.19115.290.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks122.6922.24126.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.654.463.61
    Depreciation5.155.215.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6212.5411.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.755.790.83
    Other Income10.053.470.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.709.250.84
    Interest4.524.494.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.224.77-3.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.224.77-3.64
    Tax2.33--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.554.77-3.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.554.77-3.64
    Minority Interest1.680.381.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.875.15-2.11
    Equity Share Capital47.6547.6547.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.101.00-0.76
    Diluted EPS-3.101.00-0.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.101.00-0.76
    Diluted EPS-3.101.00-0.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

