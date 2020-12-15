MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sayaji Hotels Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 82.06% Y-o-Y

December 15, 2020 / 11:40 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in September 2020 down 82.06% from Rs. 49.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2020 up 32.92% from Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2020 down 85.02% from Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2019.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)

Close
Sayaji Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations8.890.8749.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.890.8749.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.400.20--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.933.9216.45
Depreciation5.017.467.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.882.2225.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.33-12.92-0.23
Other Income0.770.651.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.56-12.271.72
Interest2.296.588.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.85-18.85-6.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5.85-18.85-6.86
Tax-1.37-4.34-0.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.48-14.51-6.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.48-14.51-6.19
Minority Interest-0.381.110.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates---2.67-1.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.86-16.06-7.25
Equity Share Capital17.5217.5217.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.73-9.98-4.31
Diluted EPS-2.73-9.98-4.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.73-9.98-4.31
Diluted EPS-2.73-9.98-4.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Sayaji Hotels
first published: Dec 15, 2020 11:33 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.