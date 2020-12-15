Sayaji Hotels Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 82.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in September 2020 down 82.06% from Rs. 49.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2020 up 32.92% from Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2020 down 85.02% from Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2019.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)