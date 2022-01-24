Sangam India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 649.80 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 649.80 crore in December 2021 up 47.6% from Rs. 440.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.74 crore in December 2021 up 488.69% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.79 crore in December 2021 up 79.79% from Rs. 44.38 crore in December 2020.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2020.

Sangam India shares closed at 395.35 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 192.85% returns over the last 6 months and 329.96% over the last 12 months.