    Sandhar Technol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 764.97 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 764.97 crore in March 2023 up 11.91% from Rs. 683.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2023 up 39.03% from Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.63 crore in March 2023 up 14% from Rs. 64.59 crore in March 2022.

    Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2022.

    Sandhar Technol shares closed at 238.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and -2.54% over the last 12 months.

    Sandhar Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations764.97722.56683.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations764.97722.56683.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials460.32446.28433.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.75-0.48-1.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.9197.0386.89
    Depreciation32.5431.0726.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.49114.18102.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9634.4836.10
    Other Income6.132.181.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0936.6638.02
    Interest10.989.416.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1227.2431.90
    Exceptional Items-----1.11
    P/L Before Tax30.1227.2430.79
    Tax7.097.3310.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0319.9220.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0319.9220.03
    Minority Interest-0.39-0.08-0.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.69-0.16-2.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.3319.6817.50
    Equity Share Capital60.1960.1960.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.113.283.24
    Diluted EPS4.113.281,768.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.113.281,768.57
    Diluted EPS4.113.281,768.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandhar Technol #Sandhar Technologies
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:50 pm