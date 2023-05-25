Sandhar Technol Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 764.97 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 764.97 crore in March 2023 up 11.91% from Rs. 683.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2023 up 39.03% from Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.63 crore in March 2023 up 14% from Rs. 64.59 crore in March 2022.

Sandhar Technol EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2022.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 238.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and -2.54% over the last 12 months.