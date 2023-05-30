English
    SAMSRITA LABS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 4% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAMSRITA LABS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 141.3% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 141.14% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

    SAMSRITA LABS shares closed at 19.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.12% over the last 12 months.

    SAMSRITA LABS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.02--0.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.02--0.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02--0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.760.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.80-0.06-0.21
    Other Income0.150.051.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-0.011.58
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.65-0.011.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.65-0.011.58
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.65-0.011.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.65-0.011.58
    Equity Share Capital14.8114.8114.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.011.07
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.011.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.011.07
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.011.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 08:44 am