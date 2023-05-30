SAMSRITA LABS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 141.3% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 141.14% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

SAMSRITA LABS shares closed at 19.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.12% over the last 12 months.