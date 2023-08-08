Salzer Electro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.67 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.67 crore in June 2023 up 21.34% from Rs. 237.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2023 up 22.55% from Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.82 crore in June 2023 up 22.35% from Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.03 in June 2022.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 349.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 94.30% over the last 12 months.