Saksoft Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.16 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.16 crore in December 2021 up 35.29% from Rs. 31.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021 down 3.82% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in December 2021 down 0.47% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2020.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2020.

Saksoft shares closed at 982.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.31% returns over the last 6 months and 176.89% over the last 12 months.