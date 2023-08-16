Sakar Healthcar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore, up 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.99 crore in June 2023 up 36.64% from Rs. 28.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2023 down 1.33% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2023 up 26.05% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2022.

Sakar Healthcar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2022.