Rupa and Comp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.63 crore, down 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.63 crore in September 2022 down 21.19% from Rs. 353.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2022 down 69.71% from Rs. 55.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.19 crore in September 2022 down 56.79% from Rs. 74.50 crore in September 2021.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in September 2021.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 310.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.03% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.