    Rupa and Comp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.63 crore, down 21.19% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.63 crore in September 2022 down 21.19% from Rs. 353.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2022 down 69.71% from Rs. 55.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.19 crore in September 2022 down 56.79% from Rs. 74.50 crore in September 2021.

    Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in September 2021.

    Rupa and Comp shares closed at 310.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.03% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.

    Rupa and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.07206.47351.49
    Other Operating Income1.56--2.06
    Total Income From Operations278.63206.47353.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.23193.59222.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.11--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.85-135.12-89.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5317.1114.64
    Depreciation3.343.293.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.83114.28134.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7113.2068.93
    Other Income3.157.352.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8520.5571.45
    Interest6.475.813.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3814.7468.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.3814.7468.02
    Tax5.652.4912.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.7312.2555.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.7312.2555.24
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.546.95
    Diluted EPS2.101.546.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.546.95
    Diluted EPS2.101.546.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

