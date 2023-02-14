English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rudra Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.27 crore, up 22.28% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rudra Global Infra Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.27 crore in December 2022 up 22.28% from Rs. 93.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 37.21% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2022 down 11.67% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2021.

    Rudra Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2021.

    Rudra Global shares closed at 72.40 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.36% returns over the last 6 months and 106.27% over the last 12 months.

    Rudra Global Infra Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.27103.4193.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.27103.4193.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.75111.1089.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.75-16.47-5.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.710.84
    Depreciation1.401.371.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.112.041.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.514.665.46
    Other Income0.222.530.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.737.195.55
    Interest3.343.434.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.393.751.39
    Exceptional Items0.04----
    P/L Before Tax1.443.751.39
    Tax0.00-0.65-0.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.434.402.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.434.402.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.434.402.28
    Equity Share Capital25.0925.0925.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.571.760.91
    Diluted EPS0.571.760.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.571.760.91
    Diluted EPS0.571.760.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rudra Global #Rudra Global Infra Products
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 pm