Royal Orchid Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 13.70 Crore, Down 70.82% Y-O-Y
Dec 4, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.70 crore in September 2020 down 70.82% from Rs. 46.93 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.59 crore in September 2020 down 2552.25% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2020 down 163.19% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2019.
Royal Orchid shares closed at 71.60 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.48% returns over the last 6 months and 6.95% over the last 12 months.
|Royal Orchid Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.70
|4.22
|46.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.70
|4.22
|46.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.21
|0.45
|5.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2.20
|--
|4.79
|Employees Cost
|4.73
|5.13
|13.82
|Depreciation
|4.86
|4.89
|4.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.38
|8.34
|18.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.69
|-14.59
|0.15
|Other Income
|1.55
|2.56
|3.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.13
|-12.03
|3.87
|Interest
|4.01
|4.07
|3.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.14
|-16.10
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.14
|-16.10
|0.07
|Tax
|-2.55
|-2.21
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.59
|-13.89
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.59
|-13.89
|-0.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.59
|-13.89
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|27.43
|27.43
|27.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|-5.06
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|-5.06
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|-5.06
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|-5.06
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited