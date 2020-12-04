Royal Orchid Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 13.70 Crore, Down 70.82% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.70 crore in September 2020 down 70.82% from Rs. 46.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.59 crore in September 2020 down 2552.25% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2020 down 163.19% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2019.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 71.60 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.48% returns over the last 6 months and 6.95% over the last 12 months.