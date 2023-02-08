Rossell India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 84.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 94.17% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 48.4% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.

Rossell India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

Rossell India shares closed at 291.05 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.32% returns over the last 6 months and 97.72% over the last 12 months.