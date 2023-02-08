English
    Rossell India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossell India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 84.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 94.17% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 48.4% from Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2021.

    Rossell India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.26119.1884.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.26119.1884.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9227.1918.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.23-15.069.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.3436.7530.43
    Depreciation3.363.583.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0023.1314.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.4143.598.74
    Other Income0.681.360.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0944.959.25
    Interest2.713.282.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.3841.676.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.3841.676.50
    Tax0.055.410.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.3336.265.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.3336.265.66
    Equity Share Capital7.547.347.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.099.881.54
    Diluted EPS0.099.621.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.099.881.54
    Diluted EPS0.099.621.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited