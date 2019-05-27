Rolta Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 389.03 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.03 crore in March 2019 down 37.04% from Rs. 617.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,499.42 crore in March 2019 down 1009.28% from Rs. 225.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 214.15 crore in March 2019 down 330.52% from Rs. 92.90 crore in March 2018.

Rolta shares closed at 7.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.58% returns over the last 6 months and -83.31% over the last 12 months.