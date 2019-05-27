Rolta Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 389.03 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rolta India are:
Net Sales at Rs 389.03 crore in March 2019 down 37.04% from Rs. 617.92 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,499.42 crore in March 2019 down 1009.28% from Rs. 225.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 214.15 crore in March 2019 down 330.52% from Rs. 92.90 crore in March 2018.
Rolta shares closed at 7.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.58% returns over the last 6 months and -83.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rolta India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|389.03
|509.30
|617.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|389.03
|509.30
|617.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|292.33
|359.18
|331.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.31
|145.59
|147.59
|Depreciation
|62.87
|63.03
|69.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|215.93
|51.78
|55.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-281.41
|-110.28
|14.13
|Other Income
|4.39
|1.70
|9.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-277.02
|-108.58
|23.78
|Interest
|346.26
|170.74
|159.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-623.28
|-279.32
|-135.30
|Exceptional Items
|-2,830.75
|-1,000.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,454.03
|-1,279.42
|-135.30
|Tax
|-954.61
|-216.25
|90.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,499.42
|-1,063.17
|-225.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,499.42
|-1,063.17
|-225.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,499.42
|-1,063.17
|-225.32
|Equity Share Capital
|165.89
|165.89
|165.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-150.70
|-64.10
|-13.70
|Diluted EPS
|-149.00
|-63.70
|-13.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-150.70
|-64.10
|-13.70
|Diluted EPS
|-149.00
|-63.70
|-13.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited