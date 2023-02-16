Rollatainers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 52.72% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.25 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -56.14% over the last 12 months.