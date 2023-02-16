English
    Rollatainers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 52.72% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Rollatainers shares closed at 1.25 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -56.14% over the last 12 months.

    Rollatainers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.100.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.100.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.100.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.02-0.01
    Other Income0.100.10--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.08-0.01
    Interest0.260.270.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.18-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.18-0.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.18-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.18-0.26
    Equity Share Capital25.0125.0125.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am