Rollatainers Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore, down 56.8% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore in December 2020 down 56.8% from Rs. 38.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2020 down 133.78% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 down 61.81% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2019.

Rollatainers shares closed at 3.40 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 119.35% over the last 12 months.

Rollatainers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16.6715.7436.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.6715.7436.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.999.6619.01
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-0.960.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.153.677.00
Depreciation6.116.246.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.404.738.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.32-7.60-4.33
Other Income1.813.080.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.51-4.52-3.65
Interest2.692.561.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.20-7.08-5.01
Exceptional Items0.05-0.190.06
P/L Before Tax-7.15-7.27-4.95
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.15-7.27-4.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.15-7.27-4.95
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.24-0.31--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.39-7.59-4.95
Equity Share Capital25.0125.0125.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-0.29-0.17
Diluted EPS-0.20---0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-0.29-0.17
Diluted EPS-0.20---0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Rollatainers
first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:34 pm

