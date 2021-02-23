Rollatainers Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore, down 56.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore in December 2020 down 56.8% from Rs. 38.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2020 down 133.78% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 down 61.81% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2019.

Rollatainers shares closed at 3.40 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 119.35% over the last 12 months.