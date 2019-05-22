RLF Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 505.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2019 up 505.64% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019 up 127.92% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 up 2550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

RLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2018.

RLF shares closed at 5.18 on May 02, 2019 (BSE)