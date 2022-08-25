RKEC Projects Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore, up 31.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.48 crore in June 2022 up 31.73% from Rs. 35.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022 down 72.12% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022 down 39.25% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2021.

RKEC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2021.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 43.90 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.92% returns over the last 6 months and -42.35% over the last 12 months.