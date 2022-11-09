English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rico Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.79 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 497.79 crore in September 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 412.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 52.69% from Rs. 8.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.67 crore in September 2022 up 24.1% from Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2021.

    Rico Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

    Close

    Rico Auto shares closed at 60.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.41% over the last 12 months.

    Rico Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations497.79476.37412.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations497.79476.37412.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials331.07303.71267.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.7911.27-7.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.3649.3445.84
    Depreciation20.7020.6917.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.8871.9271.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5719.4415.74
    Other Income7.407.147.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9726.5822.90
    Interest10.599.249.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3817.3413.44
    Exceptional Items-0.21-0.20-0.95
    P/L Before Tax19.1717.1412.49
    Tax6.105.883.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0711.268.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0711.268.56
    Equity Share Capital13.5313.5313.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.830.63
    Diluted EPS0.970.830.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.830.63
    Diluted EPS0.970.830.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rico Auto
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:17 pm