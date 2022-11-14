English
    Repro India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.35 crore, up 42.67% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.35 crore in September 2022 up 42.67% from Rs. 63.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 107.27% from Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in September 2022 up 180.85% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

    Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.01 in September 2021.

    Repro India shares closed at 440.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.

    Repro India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.35105.4663.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.35105.4663.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.0957.1528.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.242.132.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.509.338.68
    Depreciation5.966.306.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.0528.0920.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.992.46-3.28
    Other Income0.290.150.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.282.61-3.17
    Interest2.842.442.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.440.17-5.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.440.17-5.99
    Tax----0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.17-6.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.17-6.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.440.17-6.06
    Equity Share Capital12.7112.7112.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.13-5.01
    Diluted EPS0.350.13-5.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.13-5.01
    Diluted EPS0.350.13-5.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm