    Reliance Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.00 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.00 crore in March 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 81.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,625.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.02% from Rs. 1,477.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in March 2023 up 155.26% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.0083.0081.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.0083.0081.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.0011.0014.00
    Depreciation28.0028.0033.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.0084.00105.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.00-40.00-71.00
    Other Income4.002.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.00-38.00-71.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.00-38.00-71.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.00-38.00-71.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.00-38.00-71.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1,618.00-5,778.00-1,406.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,625.00-5,816.00-1,477.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.93-21.19-5.39
    Diluted EPS-5.93-21.19-5.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.93-21.19-5.39
    Diluted EPS-5.93-21.19-5.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:17 am