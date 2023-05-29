Reliance Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.00 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.00 crore in March 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 81.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,625.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.02% from Rs. 1,477.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in March 2023 up 155.26% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.00
|83.00
|81.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.00
|83.00
|81.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.00
|11.00
|14.00
|Depreciation
|28.00
|28.00
|33.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.00
|84.00
|105.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.00
|-40.00
|-71.00
|Other Income
|4.00
|2.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.00
|-38.00
|-71.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.00
|-38.00
|-71.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.00
|-38.00
|-71.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.00
|-38.00
|-71.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1,618.00
|-5,778.00
|-1,406.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,625.00
|-5,816.00
|-1,477.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.93
|-21.19
|-5.39
|Diluted EPS
|-5.93
|-21.19
|-5.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.93
|-21.19
|-5.39
|Diluted EPS
|-5.93
|-21.19
|-5.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
