Reliance Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.00 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.00 crore in March 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 81.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,625.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.02% from Rs. 1,477.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in March 2023 up 155.26% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 12 months.