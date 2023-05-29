Reliance Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.00 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.00 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 125.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,882.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.71% from Rs. 1,700.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 up 295.45% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 12 months.