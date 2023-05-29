Reliance Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.00 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.00 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 125.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,882.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.71% from Rs. 1,700.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 up 295.45% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.00
|120.00
|125.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.00
|120.00
|125.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.00
|13.00
|16.00
|Depreciation
|32.00
|33.00
|38.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.00
|104.00
|139.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-30.00
|-68.00
|Other Income
|12.00
|2.00
|8.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.00
|-28.00
|-60.00
|Interest
|11.00
|12.00
|11.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|--
|-40.00
|-71.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-106.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|--
|-146.00
|-71.00
|Tax
|-3.00
|--
|-8.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.00
|-146.00
|-63.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1,885.00
|-9,154.00
|-1,638.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,882.00
|-9,300.00
|-1,701.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|286.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,882.00
|-9,014.00
|-1,700.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.86
|-32.84
|-6.20
|Diluted EPS
|-6.86
|-32.84
|-6.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.86
|-32.84
|-6.20
|Diluted EPS
|-6.86
|-32.84
|-6.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited