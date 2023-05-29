English
    Reliance Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.00 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.00 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 125.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,882.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.71% from Rs. 1,700.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 up 295.45% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.00120.00125.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.00120.00125.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0013.0016.00
    Depreciation32.0033.0038.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.00104.00139.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.00-30.00-68.00
    Other Income12.002.008.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.00-28.00-60.00
    Interest11.0012.0011.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax---40.00-71.00
    Exceptional Items---106.00--
    P/L Before Tax---146.00-71.00
    Tax-3.00---8.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.00-146.00-63.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1,885.00-9,154.00-1,638.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,882.00-9,300.00-1,701.00
    Minority Interest--286.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----1.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,882.00-9,014.00-1,700.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.86-32.84-6.20
    Diluted EPS-6.86-32.84-6.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.86-32.84-6.20
    Diluted EPS-6.86-32.84-6.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am