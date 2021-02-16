Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.00 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 174.00 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 261.00 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,446.00 crore in December 2020 up 86.36% from Rs. 10,598.00 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2020 up 138.33% from Rs. 60.00 crore in December 2019.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|174.00
|197.00
|261.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|174.00
|197.00
|261.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.00
|30.00
|36.00
|Depreciation
|40.00
|39.00
|60.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.00
|185.00
|287.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.00
|-57.00
|-122.00
|Other Income
|--
|2.00
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.00
|-55.00
|-120.00
|Interest
|13.00
|11.00
|8.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.00
|-66.00
|-128.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-8,964.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.00
|-66.00
|-9,092.00
|Tax
|4.00
|4.00
|5.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.00
|-70.00
|-9,097.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1,418.00
|-1,355.00
|-1,508.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,452.00
|-1,425.00
|-10,605.00
|Minority Interest
|5.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-1.00
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,446.00
|-1,420.00
|-10,598.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.27
|-5.18
|-38.61
|Diluted EPS
|-5.27
|-5.18
|-38.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.27
|-5.18
|-38.61
|Diluted EPS
|-5.27
|-5.18
|-38.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited