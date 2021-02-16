Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.00 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.00 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 261.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,446.00 crore in December 2020 up 86.36% from Rs. 10,598.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2020 up 138.33% from Rs. 60.00 crore in December 2019.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.