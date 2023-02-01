English
    Redington Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,674.31 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21,674.31 crore in December 2022 up 30.56% from Rs. 16,600.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.70 crore in December 2022 down 2.16% from Rs. 388.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 621.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 544.32 crore in December 2021.

    Redington
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21,674.3119,050.7416,600.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21,674.3119,050.7416,600.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods20,741.2319,031.0616,153.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-304.84-1,176.36-585.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost303.31278.45228.64
    Depreciation39.0537.1233.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses353.19385.18279.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax542.37495.29491.51
    Other Income40.3330.0419.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax582.70525.33510.58
    Interest88.4554.4823.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax494.25470.85486.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax494.25470.85486.73
    Tax101.5078.9489.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities392.75391.91397.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period392.75391.91397.06
    Minority Interest-13.05-4.93-8.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates379.70386.98388.07
    Equity Share Capital156.31156.29156.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.864.954.97
    Diluted EPS4.864.954.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.864.954.97
    Diluted EPS4.864.954.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited