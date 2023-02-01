Redington Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,674.31 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,674.31 crore in December 2022 up 30.56% from Rs. 16,600.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.70 crore in December 2022 down 2.16% from Rs. 388.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 621.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 544.32 crore in December 2021.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2021.

