RCI Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, down 76.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in June 2022 down 76.83% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022 down 194.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

RCI Industries shares closed at 6.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.