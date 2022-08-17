English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RCI Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, down 76.83% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in June 2022 down 76.83% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022 down 194.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

    RCI Industries shares closed at 6.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    RCI Industries & Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.699.2424.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.699.2424.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.008.0617.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.975.574.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.661.18
    Depreciation1.932.872.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.0425.881.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.18-33.81-3.56
    Other Income0.010.180.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.17-33.63-3.52
    Interest0.010.180.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.18-33.82-3.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.18-33.82-3.53
    Tax-0.04-0.14-0.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.14-33.67-3.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.14-33.67-3.26
    Equity Share Capital15.6815.6815.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-21.48-2.08
    Diluted EPS-2.64-21.48-2.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-21.48-2.08
    Diluted EPS-2.64-21.48-2.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #RCI Industries #RCI Industries & Technologies #Results
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.