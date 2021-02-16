RCI Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, down 75.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in December 2020 down 75.11% from Rs. 71.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2020 up 67.75% from Rs. 27.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2020 up 70.23% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2019.

RCI Industries shares closed at 8.36 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and 6.91% over the last 12 months.