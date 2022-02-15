RCI Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, down 24.7% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in December 2021 down 24.7% from Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021 up 53.58% from Rs. 26.84 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2021 up 58.46% from Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2020.
RCI Industries shares closed at 8.54 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.48% returns over the last 6 months and 2.15% over the last 12 months.
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.36
|12.54
|17.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.36
|12.54
|17.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.68
|11.20
|23.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.42
|10.13
|-6.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.31
|1.77
|Depreciation
|2.89
|2.75
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.81
|9.47
|22.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.68
|-22.32
|-26.81
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.66
|-22.32
|-26.78
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.67
|-22.33
|-26.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.67
|-22.33
|-26.79
|Tax
|-0.21
|0.40
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.46
|-22.73
|-26.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.46
|-22.73
|-26.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.46
|-22.73
|-26.84
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.68
|15.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.95
|-14.50
|-17.12
|Diluted EPS
|-7.95
|-14.50
|-17.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.95
|-14.50
|-17.12
|Diluted EPS
|-7.95
|-14.50
|-17.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited