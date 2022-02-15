RCI Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, down 24.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in December 2021 down 24.7% from Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021 up 53.58% from Rs. 26.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2021 up 58.46% from Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2020.

RCI Industries shares closed at 8.54 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.48% returns over the last 6 months and 2.15% over the last 12 months.