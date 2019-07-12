RBL Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 2.3% YoY to Rs. 253 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs. 253 crore up 2.3% year-on-year (up 33% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 33.7 percent Q-o-Q to Rs. 739 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 1.7% Y-o-Y (up 27.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 551 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.