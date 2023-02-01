Raymond Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,168.16 crore, up 17.62% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:Net Sales at Rs 2,168.16 crore in December 2022 up 17.62% from Rs. 1,843.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.84 crore in December 2022 down 5.42% from Rs. 100.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.55 crore in December 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 302.79 crore in December 2021.
Raymond EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.06 in December 2021.
|Raymond shares closed at 1,525.60 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.05% returns over the last 6 months and 99.15% over the last 12 months.
|Raymond
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,168.16
|2,168.24
|1,843.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,168.16
|2,168.24
|1,843.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|423.57
|460.85
|312.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|384.64
|587.72
|442.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.03
|-237.95
|-54.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|261.73
|255.51
|226.53
|Depreciation
|57.84
|57.50
|59.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|762.01
|767.15
|640.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|261.34
|277.46
|215.56
|Other Income
|31.37
|22.61
|27.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|292.71
|300.07
|243.05
|Interest
|70.46
|63.40
|57.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|222.25
|236.67
|185.85
|Exceptional Items
|-4.54
|-9.58
|-1.58
|P/L Before Tax
|217.71
|227.09
|184.27
|Tax
|116.06
|70.87
|82.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|101.65
|156.22
|101.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|101.65
|156.22
|101.47
|Minority Interest
|-1.76
|-3.09
|-0.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.05
|5.73
|-0.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|94.84
|158.86
|100.28
|Equity Share Capital
|66.57
|66.57
|66.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.25
|23.86
|15.06
|Diluted EPS
|14.25
|23.86
|15.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.25
|23.86
|15.06
|Diluted EPS
|14.25
|23.86
|15.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited