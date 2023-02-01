Raymond Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,168.16 crore, up 17.62% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,168.16 2,168.24 1,843.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,168.16 2,168.24 1,843.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 423.57 460.85 312.96 Purchase of Traded Goods 384.64 587.72 442.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.03 -237.95 -54.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 261.73 255.51 226.53 Depreciation 57.84 57.50 59.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 762.01 767.15 640.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.34 277.46 215.56 Other Income 31.37 22.61 27.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 292.71 300.07 243.05 Interest 70.46 63.40 57.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 222.25 236.67 185.85 Exceptional Items -4.54 -9.58 -1.58 P/L Before Tax 217.71 227.09 184.27 Tax 116.06 70.87 82.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.65 156.22 101.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.65 156.22 101.47 Minority Interest -1.76 -3.09 -0.79 Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.05 5.73 -0.40 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 94.84 158.86 100.28 Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.25 23.86 15.06 Diluted EPS 14.25 23.86 15.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.25 23.86 15.06 Diluted EPS 14.25 23.86 15.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited