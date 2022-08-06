Rane Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.12 crore, up 83.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.12 crore in June 2022 up 83.49% from Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in June 2022 up 206.22% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2022 up 145.91% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 9.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 669.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.90% over the last 12 months.