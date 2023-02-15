English
    Rane Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.64 crore, up 27.23% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 23.64 crore in December 2022 up 27.23% from Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2022 up 113.75% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2022 down 59.39% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.
    Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in December 2021.Rane Holdings shares closed at 1,017.95 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.74% returns over the last 6 months and 70.83% over the last 12 months.
    Rane Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.6439.6118.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.6439.6118.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.976.004.39
    Depreciation1.280.930.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.925.784.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4726.908.70
    Other Income0.160.1219.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6327.0228.56
    Interest1.481.481.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1525.5427.04
    Exceptional Items-----17.81
    P/L Before Tax9.1525.549.23
    Tax1.694.465.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.4621.083.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.4621.083.49
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.2214.772.44
    Diluted EPS5.2214.772.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.2214.762.44
    Diluted EPS5.2214.772.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

