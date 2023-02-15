Rane Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.64 crore, up 27.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 23.64 crore in December 2022 up 27.23% from Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2022 up 113.75% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2022 down 59.39% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.
Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in December 2021.
|Rane Holdings shares closed at 1,017.95 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.74% returns over the last 6 months and 70.83% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.64
|39.61
|18.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.64
|39.61
|18.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.97
|6.00
|4.39
|Depreciation
|1.28
|0.93
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.92
|5.78
|4.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.47
|26.90
|8.70
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.12
|19.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.63
|27.02
|28.56
|Interest
|1.48
|1.48
|1.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.15
|25.54
|27.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-17.81
|P/L Before Tax
|9.15
|25.54
|9.23
|Tax
|1.69
|4.46
|5.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.46
|21.08
|3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.46
|21.08
|3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.22
|14.77
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|5.22
|14.77
|2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.22
|14.76
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|5.22
|14.77
|2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited