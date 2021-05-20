Rane Engine Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore in March 2021 up 26.59% from Rs. 77.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 85.73% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021 up 70.16% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2020.
Rane Engine shares closed at 304.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.34% returns over the last 6 months and 87.20% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.92
|91.58
|77.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.92
|91.58
|77.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.56
|34.51
|29.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.85
|1.87
|1.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|0.66
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.74
|26.17
|22.90
|Depreciation
|5.40
|5.53
|6.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.74
|23.75
|19.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-0.92
|-2.38
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.99
|-0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.07
|-3.14
|Interest
|1.25
|2.10
|2.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-2.03
|-5.51
|Exceptional Items
|-0.46
|23.49
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|21.46
|-5.51
|Tax
|-0.29
|7.30
|-2.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|14.16
|-3.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|14.16
|-3.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|21.08
|-5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|21.08
|-5.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|21.08
|-5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|21.08
|-5.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited