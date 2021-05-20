Rane Engine Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore in March 2021 up 26.59% from Rs. 77.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 85.73% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021 up 70.16% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2020.

Rane Engine shares closed at 304.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.34% returns over the last 6 months and 87.20% over the last 12 months.