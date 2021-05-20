MARKET NEWS

Rane Engine Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.92 crore in March 2021 up 26.59% from Rs. 77.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 85.73% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021 up 70.16% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2020.

Rane Engine shares closed at 304.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.34% returns over the last 6 months and 87.20% over the last 12 months.

Rane Engine Valves
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations97.9291.5877.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations97.9291.5877.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials39.5634.5129.11
Purchase of Traded Goods1.851.871.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.260.66-0.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.7426.1722.90
Depreciation5.405.536.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.7423.7519.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.36-0.92-2.38
Other Income0.560.99-0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.930.07-3.14
Interest1.252.102.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.32-2.03-5.51
Exceptional Items-0.4623.49--
P/L Before Tax-0.7821.46-5.51
Tax-0.297.30-2.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.4814.16-3.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.4814.16-3.39
Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.7221.08-5.05
Diluted EPS-0.7221.08-5.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.7221.08-5.05
Diluted EPS-0.7221.08-5.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Engine #Rane Engine Valves #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 03:11 pm

