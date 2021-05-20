Rane Brake Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.56 crore, up 25.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.56 crore in March 2021 up 25.13% from Rs. 118.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2021 up 53.09% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2021 up 26.9% from Rs. 21.82 crore in March 2020.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 18.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.78 in March 2020.

Rane Brake shares closed at 897.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 119.56% over the last 12 months.