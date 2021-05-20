MARKET NEWS

Rane Brake Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.56 crore, up 25.13% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.56 crore in March 2021 up 25.13% from Rs. 118.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2021 up 53.09% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2021 up 26.9% from Rs. 21.82 crore in March 2020.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 18.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.78 in March 2020.

Rane Brake shares closed at 897.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 119.56% over the last 12 months.

Rane Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations148.36132.44118.72
Other Operating Income0.200.10--
Total Income From Operations148.56132.53118.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.4263.5759.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.47-0.52-6.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.2117.5518.25
Depreciation6.295.847.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.5228.0827.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6018.0313.24
Other Income3.801.051.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4019.0814.36
Interest0.240.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.1619.0714.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.1619.0714.35
Tax6.896.185.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2712.899.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2712.899.32
Equity Share Capital7.757.817.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.3916.4011.78
Diluted EPS18.3916.4011.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.3916.4011.78
Diluted EPS18.3916.4011.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Brake #Rane Brake Linings #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

