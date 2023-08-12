Ramcoind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 486.96 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.96 crore in June 2023 down 1.98% from Rs. 496.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.57 crore in June 2023 down 34.77% from Rs. 60.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.01 crore in June 2023 down 26.79% from Rs. 79.24 crore in June 2022.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.27 in June 2022.

Ramcoind shares closed at 183.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.