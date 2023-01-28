English
    Ramcoind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.43 crore, down 10.02% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 303.43 crore in December 2022 down 10.02% from Rs. 337.21 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 97.75% from Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 54.81 crore in December 2021.
    Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.48 in December 2021.Ramcoind shares closed at 151.85 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.85% returns over the last 6 months and -37.68% over the last 12 months.
    Ramco Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations303.57302.63337.08
    Other Operating Income-0.141.070.13
    Total Income From Operations303.43303.70337.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.40204.58182.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.511.090.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.42-47.63-15.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0933.3632.05
    Depreciation8.108.398.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.3981.8286.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.5222.0942.42
    Other Income6.7324.563.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2546.6546.04
    Interest6.644.301.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.6142.3544.07
    Exceptional Items0.80----
    P/L Before Tax2.4142.3544.07
    Tax2.3711.3913.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.0430.9630.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.0430.9630.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.80-28.386.96
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.842.5837.39
    Equity Share Capital8.358.358.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.314.48
    Diluted EPS0.100.314.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.103.714.48
    Diluted EPS0.100.314.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited