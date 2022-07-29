English
    Rajapalayam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.33 crore, up 48.8% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.33 crore in June 2022 up 48.8% from Rs. 135.30 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.91 crore in June 2022 up 272.35% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2022 up 32.84% from Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2021.

    Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 21.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in June 2021.

    Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Rajapalayam Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.14213.86135.30
    Other Operating Income1.19----
    Total Income From Operations201.33213.86135.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.89115.5270.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.106.751.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.28-5.58-11.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4623.3918.96
    Depreciation13.8313.2012.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.2543.9927.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0816.5916.17
    Other Income2.237.202.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3123.7918.83
    Interest11.9012.4111.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4111.387.39
    Exceptional Items8.0330.09--
    P/L Before Tax23.4441.477.39
    Tax5.5326.072.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9115.404.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9115.404.81
    Equity Share Capital8.618.618.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0018.006.00
    Diluted EPS21.0018.006.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0018.006.00
    Diluted EPS21.0018.006.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rajapalayam #Rajapalayam Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
