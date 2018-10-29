Raj Television Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore, down 1.49% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore in September 2018 down 1.49% from Rs. 12.88 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2018 down 792.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2018 down 21.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2017.
Raj Television shares closed at 38.60 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Raj Television Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.69
|10.63
|12.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.69
|10.63
|12.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.08
|5.03
|5.38
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.66
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.74
|9.70
|5.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-5.75
|1.12
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.19
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-5.57
|1.27
|Interest
|1.29
|1.32
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-6.89
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|-6.89
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.09
|-1.28
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|-5.61
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|-5.61
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|25.96
|25.96
|25.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-1.08
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-1.08
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-1.08
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-1.08
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited