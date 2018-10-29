Raj Television Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore, down 1.49% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore in September 2018 down 1.49% from Rs. 12.88 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2018 down 792.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2018 down 21.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2017.

Raj Television shares closed at 38.60 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.