English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pritish Nandy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 74.91% from Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 898.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 523.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    Pritish Nandy shares closed at 44.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.80% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Pritish Nandy Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.0912.718.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.0912.718.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.7011.837.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.010.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.850.51
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.790.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.25-0.860.04
    Other Income0.080.110.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-0.750.19
    Interest0.030.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.21-0.770.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.21-0.770.13
    Tax0.000.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-0.780.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.21-0.780.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.21-0.780.15
    Equity Share Capital14.4714.4714.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.540.10
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.540.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.540.10
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.540.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Pritish Nandy #Pritish Nandy Communications #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm