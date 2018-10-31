Prism Cement Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,335.27 crore, up 14.59% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,335.27 crore in September 2018 up 14.59% from Rs. 1,165.21 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.04 crore in September 2018 up 129.49% from Rs. 23.87 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.37 crore in September 2018 up 57.79% from Rs. 58.54 crore in September 2017.

Prism Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2017.

Prism Cement shares closed at 86.25 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -27.49% over the last 12 months.