you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prism Cement Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.09 crore, down 15.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.09 crore in March 2020 down 15.5% from Rs. 1,755.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.75 crore in March 2020 down 173.48% from Rs. 41.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.00 crore in March 2020 down 28.66% from Rs. 201.85 crore in March 2019.

Prism Cement shares closed at 34.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.33% returns over the last 6 months and -65.75% over the last 12 months.

Prism Johnson
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,463.151,447.731,733.08
Other Operating Income19.9414.6821.96
Total Income From Operations1,483.091,462.411,755.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials432.87410.86494.29
Purchase of Traded Goods79.7890.6084.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.31-20.8014.08
Power & Fuel253.87266.56327.50
Employees Cost151.42148.00143.86
Depreciation74.7959.8854.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses475.13439.48493.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.5467.83142.83
Other Income9.677.074.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2174.90147.70
Interest62.0967.9653.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.126.9493.95
Exceptional Items-10.32---11.26
P/L Before Tax-3.206.9482.69
Tax43.475.2143.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-46.671.7339.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-46.671.7339.35
Minority Interest14.770.770.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.150.922.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-30.753.4241.85
Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.610.070.83
Diluted EPS-0.610.070.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.610.070.83
Diluted EPS-0.610.070.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 28, 2020 01:08 pm

