Prism Cement Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.09 crore, down 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.09 crore in March 2020 down 15.5% from Rs. 1,755.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.75 crore in March 2020 down 173.48% from Rs. 41.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.00 crore in March 2020 down 28.66% from Rs. 201.85 crore in March 2019.

Prism Cement shares closed at 34.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.33% returns over the last 6 months and -65.75% over the last 12 months.