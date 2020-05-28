Prism Cement Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.09 crore, down 15.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,483.09 crore in March 2020 down 15.5% from Rs. 1,755.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.75 crore in March 2020 down 173.48% from Rs. 41.85 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.00 crore in March 2020 down 28.66% from Rs. 201.85 crore in March 2019.
Prism Cement shares closed at 34.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.33% returns over the last 6 months and -65.75% over the last 12 months.
|Prism Johnson
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,463.15
|1,447.73
|1,733.08
|Other Operating Income
|19.94
|14.68
|21.96
|Total Income From Operations
|1,483.09
|1,462.41
|1,755.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|432.87
|410.86
|494.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|79.78
|90.60
|84.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-44.31
|-20.80
|14.08
|Power & Fuel
|253.87
|266.56
|327.50
|Employees Cost
|151.42
|148.00
|143.86
|Depreciation
|74.79
|59.88
|54.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|475.13
|439.48
|493.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.54
|67.83
|142.83
|Other Income
|9.67
|7.07
|4.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|69.21
|74.90
|147.70
|Interest
|62.09
|67.96
|53.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.12
|6.94
|93.95
|Exceptional Items
|-10.32
|--
|-11.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.20
|6.94
|82.69
|Tax
|43.47
|5.21
|43.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.67
|1.73
|39.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.67
|1.73
|39.35
|Minority Interest
|14.77
|0.77
|0.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.15
|0.92
|2.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.75
|3.42
|41.85
|Equity Share Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|503.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|0.07
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|0.07
|0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|0.07
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|0.07
|0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 01:08 pm