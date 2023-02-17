English
    Prime Focus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore in December 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 852.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 236.36% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 216.19 crore in December 2021.

    Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

    Prime Focus shares closed at 69.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.46% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Focus
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,104.121,069.68852.23
    Other Operating Income1.825.01--
    Total Income From Operations1,105.941,074.69852.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost732.26687.88524.75
    Depreciation101.72106.53100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.06208.22128.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.8972.0698.61
    Other Income70.1952.9617.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.08125.02116.08
    Interest87.8099.8698.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.2825.1617.49
    Exceptional Items---2.85--
    P/L Before Tax69.2822.3117.49
    Tax27.3911.3628.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.8910.95-11.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.8910.95-11.40
    Minority Interest-25.541.05-0.59
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.3612.00-11.99
    Equity Share Capital29.9529.9529.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.37-0.38
    Diluted EPS1.370.37-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.37-0.38
    Diluted EPS1.370.37-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am