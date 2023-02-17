Prime Focus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore in December 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 852.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 236.36% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 216.19 crore in December 2021.

Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 69.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.46% over the last 12 months.