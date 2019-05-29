Prime Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 64.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2019 down 64.99% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019 up 45.25% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019 up 44.59% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2018.

Prime Capital shares closed at 5.00 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)