    Prima Plastics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.89 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.89 crore in June 2023 up 22.85% from Rs. 22.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 90.15% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 up 387.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    Prima Plastics shares closed at 164.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.90% returns over the last 6 months and 90.54% over the last 12 months.

    Prima Plastics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.8936.9022.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.8936.9022.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.2623.5115.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.320.220.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.91-0.52-0.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.083.453.61
    Depreciation1.302.161.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.515.884.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.512.21-1.79
    Other Income0.032.490.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.544.70-1.65
    Interest0.871.260.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.343.45-2.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.343.45-2.46
    Tax-0.08-0.040.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.253.49-2.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.253.49-2.54
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.233.17-2.31
    Diluted EPS-0.233.17-2.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.233.17-2.31
    Diluted EPS-0.233.17-2.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:11 am

