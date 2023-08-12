Prima Plastics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.89 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.89 crore in June 2023 up 22.85% from Rs. 22.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 90.15% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 up 387.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 164.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.90% returns over the last 6 months and 90.54% over the last 12 months.