Pressman Advt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, up 43.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in March 2023 up 43.29% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 42.37% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 up 41.28% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

Pressman Advt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 96.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 102.19% returns over the last 6 months and 162.03% over the last 12 months.