Pressman Advt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, down 7.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in June 2023 down 7.15% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2023 up 146.72% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 up 211.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

Pressman Advt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 209.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 233.73% returns over the last 6 months and 377.25% over the last 12 months.